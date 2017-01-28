I Am Not Your Servant, I'm Fighting For Myself - President Tells Citizens - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni has warned the people of the country against misconceiving his role as a president and to the people of Uganda.
The president issued a statement which has left the citizens shocked while giving a speech to mark his 31st year in power.
Museveni, who cautioned Ugandans against thinking he is anybody’s servant, pointed that he is only fighting for himself.
He said: “I hear some people saying that I’m their servant, I’m not a servant of anybody.
“I am a freedom fighter, I’m not your servant.
“I am fighting for myself and for my beliefs. That’s how I come in. I’m not an employee.”
He added: “If anybody thinks he gave me a job, he is deceiving himself. I am just a freedom fighter whom you thought could help you also.”
Yoweri Museveni who is Uganda’s 9th president assumed office on January 29, 1986.