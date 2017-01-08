Kano State Govt. launches door-to-door health campaign

The Kano Sate Government has launched a door to door health delivery system at Gamadan Village in Kura Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Malam Isma’il Gwammaja, said that the programme was launched by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabiru Getso.

Getso reiterated the state government’s readiness to continue to pursue people-oriented health programme to enhance healthcare delivery to the populace.

He said the programme was launched for hard to reach rural areas of the state.

The commissioner gave assurance that government would complete the Giginyu General and Zoo Road Pediatric Hospitals that were abandoned before the end of 2017.

The projects, he said, were inherited from previous administrations.

Getso explained that the two hospitals when inaugurated would reduce the influx of patients seeking medical attention abroad.

He noted that the hospitals would be provided with modern equipment to meet international standards.

It would however, provide Free Medical treatment to the communities living in the hard to reach rural areas. (NAN)

