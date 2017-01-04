Lawyer urges govt., others to celebrate meritocracy

An Abuja-based lawyer, Mr Anthony Ekuma, has urged government, religious institutions and the society at large to celebrate meritocracy as way of fighting corruption.

The lawyer made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said fighting corruption should include acknowledging people for their honest contributions and not just only in monetary terms “and that is what meritocracy is all about.

He explained that meritocracy is a social system that gives opportunities and advantages to people on the basis of their ability rather than their wealth or seniority.

He added that “apart from going to court for prosecution of corruption cases, citizens should be encouraged to work for good identity, so that we would begin to be proud of our identity in our professions.

“We should stop celebrating those who got their wealth through ill gotten ways; we should cherish meritocracy and not `complementary card proceeding.’

“People should be given level playing grounds or relative opportunities to compete for anything they want.’’

The lawyer also urged religious institutions to encourage honesty, integrity and good conduct by rewarding deserving members.

“Religious institutions should celebrate good conduct, for example those who clean the Churches or Mosques should be celebrated.

“It must not only be those that brought huge sums of money, there should be a place for reward and punishment; that is the only way to create a responsible society.’’

Ekuma said it was a well known fact that corruption was a systemic problem and so fighting it should be all-inclusive.

He added that “all sectors should sit up; the fight against corruption should be all-inclusive; it should not be left only for the judiciary, the executive and legislature must also be deeply involved.

“The citizens should also access the government since government is the product of the system, if the system is sanitised, people in elective posts would also be honest.

“We have the systematic structure in place to fight corruption; all we need is the political will to enforce it.

“It has been the same old laws in our law books that we have been using to fight corruption but it is just for someone with the political will power to enforce it, that is what we are lacking.’’ (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment