Mixed reaction trails suspension of Reps members

Some All Progressive Party (APC) loyalists and officials in Malumfashi and Kafur Local Government Areas of Katsina State have disassociated themselves from the purported suspension of a federal lawmaker, Babangida Ibrahim-Mahuta.

Ibrahim-Mahuta, who represents Malumfashi/Kafur Federal Constituency, was suspended on Tuesday over comments he allegedly made during the just-concluded North West APC stakeholders meeting in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his suspension was announced by the APC Chairmen of Malumfashi and Kafur Local Government Areas.

He was also accused of abandoning his constituency and refusing to participate in party activities among others.

However, some of the party loyalists and officials faulted the decision, saying it negates the principle of fair hearing.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Alhaji Kabir Tela and Alhaji Surajo Ibrahim, the APC Chairmen of Dayi and Gora Wards in Malumfashi local government described the suspension as “unfortunate and undesirable.”

According to them, the lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, is representing the constituency well.

The duo also claimed that they they were lured into signing the attendance register of the meeting which purportedly endorsed the suspension.

They also argued that the lawmaker was not allowed to defend himself of the allegations, as such he must be given an opportunity to do so, to ensure fairness.

The two ward leaders, therefore, disassociated themselves from the suspension, describing it as “selfish”.

According to them, the the remarks made by the lawmaker during the stakeholders meeting on which he was suspended reflected the true feelings of loyal party members.

Also, Malam Suleiman Bello, the APC Secretary, Karfi Ward, who spoke on behalf of ward level party secretaries, disassociated themselves from the suspension.

They urged the party leadership at the state level to investigate and ensure strict compliance to the APC constitution.

Bello claimed that the suspension order violated Section 21 (3) of the party’s constitution, and was a distraction to Gov. Aminu Masari’s efforts to unite the party.

Other officials including Magaji Ayaga, Ashiru Abubakar, Mansur Umar, Muntari Ado and Amina Rabi’u said the suspension would only destabilise the party and erode its progress.

However, the APC Chairmen of Malumfashi and Kafur local governments, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu and Sama’ila Garba, respectively, said the suspension order was issued after complying with party’s guidelines.

They added that the suspension letter had been forwarded to the APC state secretariat through the party’s zonal office.

Responding to NAN inquiries, the APC Zonal Vice-Chairman in charge of Katsina South Senatorial District, Alhaji Bala Abubakar, confirmed receipt of the letter, but declined further comment.

When contacted on the matter, the embattled lawmaker, Ibrahim-Mahuta, claimed that he was not consulted to respond to the issues.(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment