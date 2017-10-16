Former president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has revealed that Aliko Dangote “carried baby Davido home” after he was christened.

Aigboje revealed this during an exclusive interview with Mike Awoyinfa.

Awoyinka is a veteran journalist currently documenting Dangote’s biography in an upcoming “Giants of Africa” series.

According to Awoyinfa, Aig-Imoukhuede said the Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke has been a close friend of Dangote for several years.

Awoyinfa narrated how Aig-Imoukhuede described Dangote’s fear of God, he wrote;

“With Imoukhuede, you can never run short of anecdotes. He remembers a day he was travelling with Dangote to Abuja. He needed to see his pastor urgently but found himself acting like Hamlet: to see or not to see. Dangote instantly waded in, insisting: “you must see your pastor!” He even followed him to church, resulting in getting to Abuja very late. “He also recalls an incident many years ago in Atlanta, USA, when Dangote had to go to church and was the one who carried the baby Davido home after his christening. Today, Davido is an award-wining pop star and a household name. “That was why when Imoukhuede was hosting a 60th birthday bash for Dangote in his spacious Ikoyi office, he invited Davido to perform on that joyous night of dancing that brought together Dangote’s inner caucus and close friends like Davido’s father, the billionaire Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, the former Ogun State governor Aremo Segun Osoba, the former governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomole, the present governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki, the former Cross Rivers State governor Donald Duke, the Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and many other Dangote insiders.”

