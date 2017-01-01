Nasarawa Assembly Speaker invests N14m on constituents

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says he has invested more than N14 million on his constituents.

Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya) disclosed this on Sunday in Umaisha, Umaisha Development Area, while distributing scholarship grants and two modern flying boats to members of his constituency.

He said that 50 students of tertiary institutions from his constituency would benefit from the scholarship, while the flying boats would faciltate socio-economic activities in the area.

Abdullahi assured his constituents of credible representation at the state legislature.

Besides, the lawmaker distributed six Sharon vehicles to his constituents as partial redemption of his electoral promises in order to alleviate their suffering and to better their standard of living for the overall development of the country.

“Everybody can testify what I have done so far for my constituency.

“I distributed cars, motorcycles, I sunk boreholes, I assisted the people with financial needs to improve the lives of my constituents positively.

“Today, I deem it fit to come and appreciate you again for electing me into the state legislature by distributing N2o,000 each to 50 students of my constituency under my Balarabe Education Support Programme.

“The two modern flying boats would boost water transportation and a car each to APC party officials of my Toto local government, the NURTW, youth organisations, women groups, Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI) and Jama’atu Izalatal Bidh’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) of Umaisha.

“The scholarship, the flying boats and the vehicles distributed are worth N14 million as part of my commitment to empower my constituents educationally, economically, religiously and to improve their standard of living,” Abdullahi said.

He called on the people to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Tanko Al-Makura to enable them deliver more dividends of democracy.

Mr Philip Shekwo, the state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the people to use the assistance judiciously.

He commended the donor and called on other elected and appointed politicians to emulate the gesture.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr Murtala Usman, the APC Chairman in Toto Local Government Area, thanked the donor for his sustained empowerment programmes. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment