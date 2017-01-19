Nigerians React To President Buhari's Third 'Short Vacation' In One Year - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerians on social media have expressed varying degrees of reactions to the news of the president, Muhammadu Buhari’s 10-days short leave which will start on Monday.

The president made his decision to embark on a short medical vacation known to Nigerians in a letter addressed to the Senate.

Recall that the Senate president, Bukola Saraki had earlier today read the letter to the hearing of the house.

Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled vacation however comes days after the Nigerian Army fighter jet dropped bomb on civilians in Rann IDP camp which resulted in the death of over 50 persons.

In reaction to the proposed vacation, Nigerians on social media wrote:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment