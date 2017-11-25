NNPC Staff who locks her maid indoors for weeks with only biscuits surrenders to police

NNPC staff Mrs Betty Ifeoma, who was accused of locking up her 13 year-old maid indoors with little or no food, while she travels out of the country has surrendered herself to the police.

Lagos State police P.R.O, Chike Oti who disclosed this, said Nkechi is currently being interrogated at the Human Rights Section of lagos state Command and will be charged to court on Monday 27/11/2017.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal had led a team of policemen to her residence at No. 30 Adeniran Ajao Estate Anthony, after a tip-off and rescued the young girl who was locked alone with just a packet of Biscuit.

