No Plans to Islamise Nigeria - Cardinal John Onaiyekan - The Herald Nigeria

Christians have been called on to stop complaining that there are plans to Islamize the country.

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan made this call while speaking in his homily at a Mass to celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of Perpertual Help Parish, Gwarinpa II on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, Christians should rather be preaching Jesus Christ’s message.

“People complain that Christianity is being persecuted; they are saying that some people want to Islamise the nation. Just know that nobody can’t Islamise you unless you agree to be Islamised,” John Onaiken said.

“For as long as you are not ready to stand up and carry the Cross, you are on the verge of losing your faith; if you don’t want to lose your promotion for Christ sake, you are also not worthy to be a Christian.

“Anybody who presents another programme different from the programme of Jesus Christ on the Cross will lose, you will drop; you will just drop like an overripe apple.’’

Speaking further, Onaiyeken noted that, “You don’t Christianise the nation by standing up and looking for prosperity or material benefits.”

“You Christianise a nation, if you are ready to stand up for the truth, preach the gospel, carry the Cross and follow the Lord Jesus.’’

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment