Nigeria's Olympics Dream Team Suffers Another Mix-up Against Japan - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigeria’s Olympics Dream Team Suffers Another Mix-up Against Japan

The Nigerian men football team, Dream Team VI, following their late arrival at the Rio Olympics tournament due to several mix-ups had not seen the last of their challenges.

The team arrived in Brazil at about 2:15 pm and filed out same day to face their first opponent, Japan, in the competition only to have a wrong National Anthem played for them.

Although minutes into the game, the announcer apologised for the mix-up, the Nigerian team in good spirit went ahead to trash their first opponent in the competition 5 to 4.

Nigeria’s Etebo Oghenekaro scored four goals during the match.

