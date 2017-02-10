PDP summons Assembly Deputy Whip for alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi has summoned, Mr Frank Onwe, the House of Assembly’s Deputy Whip, for alleged anti-party activities.

The party’s Chairman in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Chief Godwin Ishiali, made this known in. statement on Friday.

Ishiali said that Onwe (PDP-Ohaukwu North) was accused of attending meetings of an opposition party, among other anti-party activities.

“The lawmaker is expected to appear before the ad-hoc committee set up for that purpose by 10 a.m at the council’s headquarters, Ezzamgbo.

“The dates include: Feb.9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, March 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30,” he said.

Onwe in an interview with NAN confirmed the receipt of the summon, but declined further comments on the issue.

“I prefer not to make comments on the issue currently,” he said. (NAN)

