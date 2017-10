A photo of a receipt issued over deliverance has hit the internet and has raised a lot of eyebrows.

The receipt in question was issued by The God Spirit Touch Church and was issued to one Otude Joseph for what they called ‘Deliverance Fee’

The photo was shared by controversial OAP Freeze who then went on to question the extent of buffoonery in the country today

You can check out the photo below.

