Photos: See the Billionaire Septugenarian Fadeyi reportedly dating Toke Makinwa

Rumours went wild yesterday that Nigerian On-Air Personality and Mediapreneur Toke Makinwa is reportedly having an affair with Business mogul Festus Fadeyi.

Dr. Festus A Fadeyi who is in his 70s is the Billionaire Chairman and Managing Director of Pan Ocean Oil Nigeria Limited

Fadeyi, through Pan Ocean, took loans To fund the firm’s oil and gas upstream projects operated under Joint Operating Agreements and Production Sharing Contracts with and on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and is allegedly indebted to Skye bank with N196billion.

According to reports, the Billionaire who is said to be married with five grown boys from his wife of many years, allegedly bought Toke a brand new Range Rover 2016 model worth over N50 million.

He is also reportedly responsible for her acquisition of top of the line and very expensive designer bags, shoes from Louboutin, Bottega etc.

Reacting the reports, Toke had put up a cryptic message when responding to a fan who wondered why she was being attacked’ She’d said ‘If i can take the good then i can taker the bad’

Fadeyi himself is yet to comment on the allegations.

Below are pictures of Fadeyi and his family.

