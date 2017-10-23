President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement of Mr Abdullahi Maina from the Federal Civil Service.

Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina was the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension reforms.

President @MBuhari has directed the immediate disengagement of Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina from the Federal Civil Service. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 23, 2017

President @MBuhari has directed the immediate disengagement of Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina from the Federal Civil Service. pic.twitter.com/VOKkLNwrez — Govt of Nigeria (@AsoRock) October 23, 2017

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, said that President Buhari has asked for a full report on circumstances surrounding Maina’s recall.

PMB orders immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from service. Asks for full report on circumstances of his recall. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) October 23, 2017

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.” “In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the president equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.” “The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.” he said.

