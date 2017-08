Russia’s standards agency said on Friday it had been informed about the recall of 3,463 cars of the Volkswagen Group including Skoda Octavia, Yeti and Rapid due to technical problems.

As at July 7, it was reported by Russia’s technical safety watchdog, Rosstandart, that Volkswagen would recall 2,370 cars of several Volkswagen models and Audi A3s sold in Russia between 2004 and 2012 due to a technical fault. (Reuters/NAN)

UDO/TA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment