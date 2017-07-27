 Senate Votes Yes To Delete NYSC From Constitution

The Senate has voted to remove the compulsory National Youth Service Scheme from the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This is good news for many young Nigerians, however it doesn’t mean that NYSC is now not compulsory for university leavers.

It is a first step in allowing the Nigerian lawmakers to amend the NYSC decree. This development comes as many Nigerian youth who are fed up with the non-productive nature of the scheme have been clamouring for its termination.

An overwhelming majority of eighty eight Senators voted for the removal of the NYSC decree from the Constitution, whilst 3 Senators voted against the amendment vote.

The lawmakers were very busy during their session yesterday, July 26th, as they also voted on 32 other constitutional amendments including voting for the reduction of the age at which a Nigerian can run for President and the removal of the land use act from the constitution.

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

