 Turkey expects U.S. to lift ban on electronic devices on flights on Wednesday

Turkey expects U.S. to lift ban on electronic devices on flights on Wednesday

Turkey expects the electronics ban imposed on flights to U.S. to be lifted on Wednesday, Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Tuesday.

The ban on devices like laptops and tablets was imposed by the U.S. in March as security measure.

The relaxation came after Turkey added additional security checks and systems to the main Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Arslan told state-run Anadolu news agency.

Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Bilal Eksi also wrote on his Twitter feed that
he expected the ban to be lifted on Wednesday.

 

 

Last Sunday, Etihad Airways became the first carrier to benefit from the U.S. decision to lift the ban, which affected eight countries.

A private Turkish station — NTV, quoted Arslan as saying Turkey was also in talks with Britain to lift similar ban. (dpa/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar