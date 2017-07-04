Turkey expects U.S. to lift ban on electronic devices on flights on Wednesday

Turkey expects the electronics ban imposed on flights to U.S. to be lifted on Wednesday, Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Tuesday.

The ban on devices like laptops and tablets was imposed by the U.S. in March as security measure.

The relaxation came after Turkey added additional security checks and systems to the main Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Arslan told state-run Anadolu news agency.

Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Bilal Eksi also wrote on his Twitter feed that

he expected the ban to be lifted on Wednesday.

Last Sunday, Etihad Airways became the first carrier to benefit from the U.S. decision to lift the ban, which affected eight countries.

A private Turkish station — NTV, quoted Arslan as saying Turkey was also in talks with Britain to lift similar ban. (dpa/NAN)

