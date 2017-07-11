We’ve gone past quit notice — Orji Kalu

A former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu, says Nigeria has `gone past quit notice’’ as the various ethnic groups that make up the country have lived harmoniously for many years.

Kalu, who was referring to the quit notice issued to Igbo people to leave Northern Nigeria by Arewa youths, said everything possible should be done to strengthen the unity of the country.

Kalu said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that Nigeria had come to stay, but suggested that the country should go back to regionalism.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain said no strong politician would promote ethnicity and urged all hands to be on the deck to strengthen Nigeria’s unity.

The former governor said that he would continue to preach One Nigeria, and “ talk about the virtues of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As long as I remain an APC member, I will continue to espouse the ideas and good qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ Kalu added.

He also said that Buhari would come back healthier and urged Nigerians to pray for him.

The former governor also stressed the need for a strong and independent judiciary, as it would promote the rule of law.

He said that an upright judiciary was necessary as the institution was the bedrock in any society and the last hope of the common man.

Kalu said any issue between the executive and the legislature could always be resolved to the satisfaction of all parties by an independent judiciary. (NAN)

OU/JCE

======

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment