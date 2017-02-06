What President Buhari's Personal Doctor Told Me Last Night - Garba Shehu - The Herald Nigeria

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba has reacted to the rumors regarding the president’s health.

Recall that the president had written a letter to the Nigerian Senate informing the house of the extension of his 10-day long medical vacation in UK.

In reaction to rumors surrounding the president’s health, Garba Shehu took to his Facebook page to write: “I spoke to the president’s personal doctor last night, and he told me President Buhari is not in any serious condition to worry about.

“He is not in hospital. He is in the residence at the Nigerian High Commission.

“He and his delegation were ready to come home yesterday but for the delayed test result which came in yesterday necessitated that he delays his return.

“There is nothing to worry about as far as his condition is concerned.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment