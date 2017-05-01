Why Buhari Will Win The 2nd Term Goodluck Jonathan Failed At - Communications Minister - The Herald Nigeria

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu has expressed his optimism for the president, Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 presidential polls.

The minister who revealed Buhari will be persuaded to run for a second term revealed that the president will win the polls because unlike the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Buhari is like a father figure to Nigerians.

Adebayo Shittu made this known during a recent interview with Tribune.

He said: “We still have two years. But I want to assure you that by the grace of God, we would urge him to seek re-election because it is only once in a while that you get a father figure for a nation to move forward and attain greatness.

“He is unlike former President Goodluck Jonathan, who never, with due respect, symbolised anything for the country. Buhari’s body language is enough to compel people to do things rightly. In the area of finances, electricity and others.

“A lot of people have had to sit up even before he speaks. So, we need the Buhari father figure for a length of time for the country to get its act right to attain greatness under his leadership.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment