More shocking revelations have come to light as regards the reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pensions Reforms (PTFPR), Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service.

According to the chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Mr. Joseph Akande, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, virtually blackmailed the Service into re-absorbing Maina, who eloped from the country after being declared wanted over allegations of multi-billion naira pensions fraud.

He made this known when he appeared before the House of Representative ad-hoc committee who are investigating the Mainagate scandal.

Mr. Akande said the commission’s refusal to yield to Malami’s memo resorted to blackmail as the AGF threatened that as the number one law officer of the country, the commission could not turn down his directive.

Mrs. Winifred Eta-Oyo, Head of Service of the Federation, also told the committee which is investigating the disappearance, sudden reappearance and reinstatement of Maina that she only learnt of Maina’s reinstatement and promotion through the media as there was no way she would have approved any request to that effect.

Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Eta said categorically that she never acted on the letter requesting the reinstatement of Maina which emanated from the Attorney General’s office based on a request from the Ministry of Interior.

Present at the hearing were Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau; Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Valentine Tochukwu, representing the Inspector General; and Mohammed Sani Kado, counsel to Maina.

