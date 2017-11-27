Ambode lauds religious bodies for promoting peaceful coexistence

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday commended religious organisations for promoting peaceful coexistence among residents of the state.

Ambode gave the commendation in his office in Ikeja while playing host to the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) led by its National President, Rev. Felix Omobude.

He described religious organisations as “partners in progress’’, noting “peaceful coexistence among residents of Lagos is due to influence of religious bodies’’.

The governor said he was encouraged by the visit and urged PFN leadership to continue to partner the government in improving the living conditions of the people.

Earlier, Omobude had lauded Ambode for initiating various development projects in the state.

He assured him of the association’s goodwill and prayers at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prayers were offered for continued peace and development of the state and Nigeria in general at the end of the visit.(NAN)

