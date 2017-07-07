Anambra now investment haven – Obiano

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra says his administration has transformed the state to a haven for genuine investors.

Obiano spoke during the commissioning of a multi-million naira Stanel Oil multi-purpose facility on Friday in Awka.

The governor said that his administration had created the enabling environment that would give investors and the people the prosperity and progress required to drive any successful venture.

“All we have done is to catalyse the process for businesses to grow. We are waiting for you to lend a hand to the building of a new Anambra State.

“We want to reassure our numerous entrepreneurs who are yet to remember the state in their investment plan that Anambra is now the safest state in Nigeria and we have established a strong foundation for economic and industrial growth.

“It is also widely known in the investment community that the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) makes the process of investing in the state seem as easy as a walk in the park”, the governor said.

He urged the people to heed the call to invest at home, pointing out that Anambra would witness more development if more indigenes do so.

Obiano said the state was happy with the Managing Director of the firm, Mr Stanley Uzochukwu, for investing in the state.

“This piece of investment has created more than 500 direct and indirect jobs,’’ he said.

Uzochukwu thanked the governor for his interest in the development of the state and assured that he would expand his business interest in the area. (NAN)

