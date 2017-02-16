BB Naija: Banky W And Fans React After Housemate, Gifty Shades Singer - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Banky W visited the Big Brother Naija house in South African yesterday to encourage and spend time with the housemates.

Following the visit, the housemates were asked what they thought of the artiste during the Dairy session which sparked major reactions online.

One of the housemates, Gifty shaded the EME boss calling him fake. She further added that she doesn’t know him but he sounds proud.

Banky W and his fans took to their social media page to react to the jibe. See some comments below:

