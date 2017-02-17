BB Naija: Funke Akindele Shades Housemate, Gifty, Fans React - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has taken sides with her colleagues, Falz and Banky W who were subjected to an unusual diss by Big Brothr Naija housemate, Gifty.

Gifty had denied knowledge of the Nigerian stars following their visit to the housemates in South Africa.

Gifty further shaded Banky W calling him fake and proud adding that his actions proved he was paid to feature on the reality TV show.

Funke Akindele in reaction took to her social media page on Twitter to slam the housemate calling her a mannequin.

Fans however did not totally agree with the diss from the actress.

See reactions below:

