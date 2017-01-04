 British Ambassador to EU resigns – Report

Britain’s Ambassador to the European Union has resigned, nearly one year before he was due to leave his post, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Ivan Rogers confirmed his decision in a note to staff, according to the report.

Rogers had served as the British ambassador to the EU since late 2013.

His relationship with members of Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet had reportedly deteriorated following the country’s vote for Brexit in June.

The BBC said last month that Rogers had warned the government it could take up to 10 years to finalise negotiations on a Brexit agreement with the other 27 EU member states. (dpa/NAN)

