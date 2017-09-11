Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the President Muhammed Buhari government formed by the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, is deceiving Nigerians.

He was speaking in connection to a controversial report released by the National Bureau of Statistics recently which stated that Nigeria had exited the economic recession it had faced for the majority of the Buhari administration.

Speaking in a chat with the Independent, Wike said, “When you say you are out of recession, it has an implication. The implication is that the economy has bounced back. When the economy has bounced back, it means there is food on the table for people to eat.

“For the government, it means there is money for states to embark on infrastructure and development of their various areas. But you can see that most politicians try to deceive the people who have given them the mandate and their votes to represent them.

“I don’t believe that Nigeria is out of recession because there must be signs to show that we are out of recession. All these things they are saying about Nigeria out of recession are gimmicks. Each time, the ruling party has a problem, they find one thing to talk about in order to keep on moving so that Nigerians can continue to believe in them. That to me is not correct. You can no longer continue to deceive Nigerians.

“It is just like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said, there must be signs to show that we are out of recession. If truly we are out, what is the impact on the economy? When the economy is good, there are indices to show that is back and has come out of recession. So, I don’t believe that statement. It is not correct to say that we are out of recession”, he said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment