Danfo Conductors to Wear Uniforms and Name Tags from March This Year - The Herald Nigeria

The National President of Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria, BCAN, Israel Adeshola, has made a Statement which states that it is mandatory for the over 3,000 bus conductors in Lagos State to wear uniforms, name tags and badges from March.

Come March 2017, it will become mandatory for bus conductors operating in Lagos state to wear uniforms, name tags, and badges.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday, Mr. Adeshola said the Lagos State Government approved the development on Monday.

“We are in collaboration with Lagos State government on the issue of badges and uniforms for commercial conductors, which was finalized on Monday.

“This is because we don’t want to start without the government’s approval. So by first week of March we will roll them out,” he said.

While explaining the importance of wearing uniforms and name tags, Adeshola said it became compulsory so as to ensure safety of duly registered members and members of the general public.

He added that with the vital information on the badge, any conductor involved in criminal activity can easily be identified and apprehended as he further stated that Lagos State will be used for the pilot phase before being rolled out to other states in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment