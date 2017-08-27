“Dark Skinned Girls Are Naturally Dirty”- Social Media User

In a country where there seem to be a preference for lighter skinned girls and where beauty is automatically attributed to having light skin, there has been a growing divide between #teamlightskin and #teamdarkskin.

A social media user has now added some fire to this by stating that she feels that dark skinned girls are naturally dirty especially fat ones.

The user took to her Facebook page to say this along with 3 pictures she uploaded which featured another user.

You can see the picture below;

