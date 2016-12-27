Donald Trump Hits Back At Obama For Saying He'll Have Beaten Him - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The incumbent United States president, Barack Obama and the president-elect, Donald Trump have engaged in a war of words sparked by comments made by Obama regarding the November 8 poll.

Recall that Obama had held that he would have prevailed over Donald Trump in the elections should he have opted to run for a third term in office.

Obama said: “You know, I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I – if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.”

The outgoing US president added: “I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say, “The vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.”

However, in reaction to the comment, the US president-elect has cautioned the outgoing president as he fired back in a reply published on his Twitter page.

Donald Trump in reply to Obama’s comments wrote: “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me,’ the president-elect tweeted. ‘He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”

Banking on his major campaign strategies which focused on the resultant effect of the Obamacare medical insurance policy amongst other shortcomings of his administration, Trump advised Obama to not express too much confidence in a win.

Trump further took a swipe at the United Nations. The subtle jab at the United Nations comes days after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements.

Trump on his Twitter page wrote: “The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”

