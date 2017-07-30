Fayose behaving like a man gone mad - Oshiomole - The Herald Nigeria

Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomole has described the sitting Governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose as a mad man.

Oshiomole made the comments whilst being interviewed by Vanguard on the situation of President Muhammad Buhari’s health and all the attendant drama surrounding his ailment and absence from office for close to 3 months.

Oshiomole said President Buhari’s sickness is not as bad as some people think.

“President is sick but it is not as bad as what people are saying. Some were carrying rumor that he was on life support but people have seen at least that, that is not true.”

On the constant attack on the president by Fayose, Oshiomole said, “I don’t like to discuss Fayose because when he makes his statements, it only reminds me of an Igbo proverb which says that if a responsible man is having his bath after a hard day’s work and he removes his dress in a local bathroom and a mad man carries the dress and the man bathing, seeing that the mad man has carried the dress, he runs out naked pursuing him, people will see two naked people running and they will say two mad men.

“So, sometimes, you just allow the mad man to carry your dress and go rather than joining him in his madness.

“One of my very good friends wrote something in the papers criticizing the pictures taken during some APC governors visit to the President, he said maybe a broadcast would have been better. But I ask, if the head of a family is sick and some people went to see him, first there is nothing unusual about that.”

