Focus on your Pure Water and Olive Oil- IPOB tells Mbaka - The Herald Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Prayer Ministries, Enugu to stop insulting them by calling on Igbo elders to take over IPOB and what they stand for, instead of the youths who are spearheading the affairs of the group.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary asked the Enugu-based priest to focus on the sales of his pure water and olive oil, instead of meddling in their affairs, adding that Jesus Christ started performing wonders before he died, at the youthful age of 33.

The statement reads in part:

“In Rev. Mbaka’s video about IPOB, one would have thought that the same Jesus he worships and sells olive oil and pure water in his name, was 1000 years old when he started his ministry that changed the course of human history.

“Now, it stands to reason that the leadership of IPOB from Nnamdi Kanu, to the last Principal Officer of State at the Directorate are above 40 years of age and are older than Mbaka going by what he declared as his real age. So, why is he worried about the age of the leaders of IPOB?

“The same Bible Mbaka is supposedly reading everyday is replete with instances where God raised children, from Joseph, Moses, Samuel, David, Samson, Jephthah etc, to do his will in the lives of his children.”

“Why didn’t God choose one of the elders of Israel to lead the assault on the land of Canaan, but instead, chose Joshua? Why did God choose Samuel instead of the older established priests from the house of Levi to serve in his temple instead of the boy Samuel?

“Why did God anoint and make a young David king over Israel when there were ‘elites’ and men of the law he could have chosen and make a king? Why did Jesus the son of a carpenter, at the very tender age of 11 preach against the doctrine and hypocrisy of the all powerful Pharisees and Sadducees and the corruption of the Sanhedrin?”

“Today the world knows only Jesus not the high priest of the temple or anyone from Sanhedrin. The same God has chosen Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB not anybody from Ohaneze Ndigbo, South East or South South Governors Forum or the so called elites.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment