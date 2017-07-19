God saved the PDP because of Nigeria and Nigerians not Rivers State - The Herald Nigeria

“God saved the PDP because of Rivers State. We are the only state without plan B.” – Gov Nyesom Wike

Dear Gov Wike, God did not save PDP because of Rivers State…that is insulting to say the least.

God saved Nigeria using men and women of good conscience in our judiciary and for the following reasons:

To stop the APC Killing Nigerians with hunger, poverty and cluelessness. To alleviate the anguish of good people in PDP who resisted the imposition of Sheriff as chairman…a decision you took with a few other which led us to this coma we just miraculously escaped from.

Instead of grand standing, you should instead offer an unreserved apology to the party and Nigerians for the stress and strain you put millions of citizens under.

Your judgement in choosing Sheriff was based on money…it was poor and caused the party grievous harm and 14 months of turmoil.

The decision to IMPOSE and UNIMPOSE Sheriff on the party nearly ruined the party and democracy.

Gov Fayose publicly apologised last year. I think you should do the same.

Eat some humble pie my dear brother. I can assure you, It’s not poisonous.

Even if you funded the entire case up to supreme court…even you will agree that its the least you could have done as compensation for the harm that Evil Sheriff and his gang have done to the party nationwide.

It’s time to put Nigeria first.

Babasola Kuti is a politician and writes from his conscience.

