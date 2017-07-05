Government Bans Mini Skirt, Others For Female Civil Servants - The Herald Nigeria

The Ugandan Government has issued a new dressing policy to its public servants which aims to promote decent dressing in the work place.

According to the new dress code contained in the circular issued by the government, civil servants were warned to “dress decently” which includes the ban on cleavage revealing dresses and brightly colored braids for female civil servants.

Other instructions contained in the circular include the ban on hair extensions, sleeveless blouses or any clothing made out of see-through material for female workers.

For men, the circular stated that men in workplaces must be seen on long-sleeved shirts, jackets and ties, and loose trousers with staff members who fail to comply facing strict penalties.

The dressing guideline issued by the Ministry of Public Service applies to all non-uniformed civil servants although there have been speculations that the new guideline is aimed more towards the female folks.

The guideline however allows female workers to wear pant-suits but they are warned against wearing tight fitting clothing as their dresses and skirts must at least be knee-length.

The further further addresses the use of accessories which it stated must be moderate and modest.

Flat, open shoes amongst other foot wears were also banned in the circular with exceptions granted in cases where one can prove that it is for medical reasons.

Men have also been warned against brightly colored shirts and keeping their hair as hair length should be maintained short and neat.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment