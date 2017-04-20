Janet Jackson Refuses Pay Out From Estranged Husband - The Herald Nigeria

In a recent development to the saga surrounding Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana’s break up shortly after having their first baby together, it has been revealed that the pop star would not be claiming a payout.

The prenuptial agreement between the couple makes the star musician and younger sister to the late King of Pop entitled to a huge fortune from millionaire businessman Wissam if they stayed together for a five-year duration.

However, Janet’s honour has been defended by her creative director and close friend, Gil Duldulao, who slammed speculation that the superstar was allegedly asking for a $500million payout from her estranged husband and father of her child Eissa.

Duldulao said on Instagram: “I want to state what I have to say as a friend. Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make $500 mil off of having a child, it’s not in her character to want and/or accept 500 million. It’s character, people and she is not the one.”

“She would never accept a payout or want a payout.

“That’s the human being I know. So you f***ers that state that – f**k you. That’s not my friend and will never be. Point blank period.”

“AND if you checked your facts, she has been married for four years, not 5 and something months to claim she will get 500mil. So keep trying, you a**holes.”

The rant comes after Wissam took to his website over the weekend to gush about Janet, proving that things were still incredibly amicable between the two.

Wissam wrote: “To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x”.

