Kano State Govt. approves N10m for production of one million tree seedlings

Kano State Government has ‎approved N10 million for the production one million tree seedlings for the cultivation of eight new lines ‎of shelterbelt.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made this known on Thursday in Kano when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He said that the move was part of the government’s renewed efforts to check desert encroachment in some parts of the state.

He said that the tree seedlings would be produced in designated nursery centres located across the state.

 

 

Besides, Garba said that N114 million was approved for the completion and equipping of the library of the College of Arts Science and Remedial Studies.

He said that the state government also approved N57 million for the procurement of sporting materials and equipment for various sports in the state.

The commissioner said that N20 million was approved for the re-accreditation of 10 new courses at Audu Bako College Agriculture, Dambatta.

“N25 million was approved for the purchase of a 33KVA electricity transformer for Audu Bako Secretariat.

 

 

“Also, N80 million has been approved for the construction of reinforced line drainage at Kofar-Mata in the Kano metropolis.

Garba said that N113 million was approved as 30-per-cent counterpart funding for the rural component of the water supply and sanitation sector reform programme, which was being executed in collaboration with UNICEF.

He reiterated the government’s determination to develop the state’s infrastructure, as part of efforts to improve the wellbeing of the people. (NAN)
