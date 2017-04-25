Lagos State Government Reveals Plans to relocate Computer Village - The Herald Nigeria

In a press briefing that was held today in Lagos, the Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to relocate the famous Computer Village, to ICT Park Katangowa in Agbado/OkeOdo LCDA.

Computer Village is a market that majors in the sales, repairs maintenance of electronics and electrical appliances. It is a community that comprises of phone stores, gadget stores, computer stores, phone engineers, computer engineers, and software engineers who cater to the services of various customers based on the varied demands.

The Lagos State Government stated that the purpose of Computer Village is to reduce the population density of the market, to reduce the overcrowding and to reduce the traffic congestion that’s a norm in the area.

The Government of Lagos emphasised the importance of the relocation by tweeting through its twitter page, @followlasg said, “The relocation will curb environmental degradation, housing stock deficit and traffic congestion in the Ikeja axis #Y2017PressBriefing”

The recent announcement by the Lagos state government is sure to raise a lot of questions borne out of worry due to new problems that the relocation might cause.

Considering the massive customer base that this hub commands, relocating Computer Village might reduce the customer base drastically, and also reduce the population of workers in the community. The Village is believed to have more

