 We lost N200m drugs to fire, says Zamfara Health Commissioner

We lost N200m drugs to fire, says Zamfara Health Commissioner

The Zamfara Government on Sunday said over N200 million worth of drugs were destroyed in a recent fire outbreak at the State Central Medical Store in Samaru area of Gusau.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Sulaiman Gunmi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau.

NAN reports that an inferno raised down the medical store on Jan. 19.

Gunmi described the incident as unfortunate and worrisome.

 

 

“The ministry has, however, set up a six-man committee to investigate the matter as directed by the state governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari,” he said.

According to him, the committee is to be headed by Dr Habibu Yelwa, the Director, Public Health Service Department in the ministry. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar