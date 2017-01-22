We lost N200m drugs to fire, says Zamfara Health Commissioner

The Zamfara Government on Sunday said over N200 million worth of drugs were destroyed in a recent fire outbreak at the State Central Medical Store in Samaru area of Gusau.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Sulaiman Gunmi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau.

NAN reports that an inferno raised down the medical store on Jan. 19.

Gunmi described the incident as unfortunate and worrisome.

“The ministry has, however, set up a six-man committee to investigate the matter as directed by the state governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari,” he said.

According to him, the committee is to be headed by Dr Habibu Yelwa, the Director, Public Health Service Department in the ministry. (NAN)

