NGO wants Nigerians to support fight against corruption

A Kano-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has urged Nigerians to support the current fight against corruption in the country.

The CITAD Executive Director, Yunusa Ya’u, made this call in a news conference on Monday in Kano.

He said the call became necessary because no government in any country of the world had ever succeeded in fighting corruption without the support of its citizens.

“The only way a country can succeed in fighting corruption is to involve its citizens, that is the only way out”.

He said the organisation would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the fight against corruption and advised Nigerians to support the crusade.

The Executive Director urged the Federal Government to ensure thorough investigation into all corruption cases with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

“Wherever there is a case of corruption, it should be investigated thoroughly so that those found guilty of the offence can be prosecuted,’’ he said. (NAN).

