Popular Nigerian popstar Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele, otherwise known by the stage name of Sean Tizzle has welcomed his first child with his American based girlfriend.

The musician who was formerly signed to sound sultan’s record label Naija Ninjas currently has a record deal with Difference entertainment.

Sean Tizzle took to his Instagram account to announce this and the singer has already named the child “Ayomide”.

