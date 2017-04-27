"Nigerian Universities Are Next," Ibrahim Magu Reveals First Two Universities He'll Storm - The Herald Nigeria

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has declared Nigerian Universities across the country next in the ongoing anti-corruption crusade.

The Acting Head of the anti-graft agency, Magu made this known to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday as he spoke on the sideline of the opening ceremony of a capacity building workshop on the use of beneficial ownership information and the recovery of assets in Africa.

The EFCC boss who noted that the anti-graft war in Nigerian universities could be similar to the “Women Against Corruption” movement noted: “We are already talking with the universities; we are looking at starting with University of Lagos and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) where we will launch the programme.

“There is something on ground to also reach out to the universities as student’s union leaders have disturbed me over issues in the sector.”

He added: “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) leadership visited me last week and this was part of their complaints.

“We assured them that we are going to join them and launch the anti-corruption programme and we need them too because we are protecting their future.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment