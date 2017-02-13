'I Did Not Travel To London To See Buhari' - Tinubu refutes claims - The Herald Nigeria

Former Governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), has denied the reports that he and Bisi Akande, the chairman APC Board of Trustees paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian ailing President, Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Tinubu according to news agency Hope For Nigeria was surprised by the visibly photoshopped pictures clarified at his Bourdillon residence in Ikoyi, Lagos that he did not travel to the United Kingdom and there was no way he should have seen President Buhari.

The APC leader added that he was shocked and aghast to see his pictures alongside Bisi Akande and Buhari stating that he was at Ibadan on the said day to attend to some personal matters. “I did not travel to London or anywhere outside the country” quoted Tinubu.

Tinubu went on to say that, “What surprised me most was that the pictures published and spreading all over the social media showing myself and Akande with Buhari in London. I didn’t travel out of the country so the question is where did these pictures emanate from?

“The Presidential aides are not living up to their expectations in handling information relating to the president’s health, Tinubu said. I see nothing wrong in someone falling sick after all we are all humans and not machines, even machines do break down”

“The presidential aides have left room for rumors and grapevines to thrive regarding the president’s vacation with conflicting statements and pronouncements.”

Recently some state governors and the first lady called for prayers for the president. The First Lady Mrs Aisha Buhari also went further to thank all Nigerians for their support and goodwill.

It was reported that President Buhari is currently at the Intensive Care Unit ( ITU) of Kings College Hospital Denmark Hill, London.

According to Hope For Nigeria, the mafia holding President Buhari hostage has ensured that Nigerians including high ranking government officials are not allowed to see the sick Nigerian leader and resort to sending fake pictures and letters purported to have been written by President Buhari.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment