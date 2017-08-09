NUPENG lauds FG’s move to employ 10,000 Niger Delta youths for pipeline surveillance

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Wednesday applauded Federal Government’s move to employ 10,000 youths from oil bearing communities to guard pipelines in Niger Delta.

Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, Chairman, South-West Chapter of the union, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to the union, engaging youths to carry out pipelines surveillance will reduce militancy and kidnapping in the region.

The Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, had on Monday told newsmen in Abuja that government planned to engage 10,000 youths from the nine oil-producing states to protect oil pipelines against vandalism.

The government’s proposal was part of the outcome of the Aug. 3 meeting between the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Korodo said:“This is a good development if government will fulfil the proposed employment, especially now that there are agitations from different parts of the country.

“The youths in the area are familiar with the terrain of the area and I can boldly tell you that if the government is sincere with the move, our pipelines will be saved from vandalism.

“It will also keep the militants in the Niger Delta away from militancy and kidnapping which are rampant in the area.

“The youths will have hope that at the end of the month there is hope of receiving salary from government”.

The unionist urged the youths to seize the employment opportunity offered by the government with sincerity. (NAN)

