Oyegun Does not have the Power to Annul a State Primary Election – Sylva - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former Bayelsa State governor, Chief Timipre Sylva has said that National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun does not have the power to cancel a state primary election.

Sylva who also insisted that he is the winner of the state primaries urged his supporters to ignore rumors that the election has been cancelled.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed on behalf of the campaign by Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, the campaign team said “We want to state categorically that since the primary election was conducted according to the rules and duly won by Sylva, he remains the candidate of the APC in Bayelsa State and any statement to the contrary is mere rumour.

“The National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, does not have the powers to unilaterally annul a state primary election. We are even shocked that he allowed his name to be used when he has not even received the report from members of the electoral panel.

“Beyond the electoral panel’s report, there is also an Appeals Committee, which has the responsibility to examine complaints arising from the primary election. It is only after the Appeals Committee has concluded its job that the National Working Committee (NWC) will meet to consider all reports from the primary, including those of the security agencies.

“There are seven members of the panel. Let us say Governor Adams Oshiomhole has submitted his own report through the pages of newspapers, there are six members left and the NWC has to sit and debate the reports.

“Oshiomhole lied that the election was marred by violence. There are pictures and videos to prove that he lied. There are pictures and video to show that Oshiomhole presided over the election and handed over the exercise to the Secretary of the Panel on the excuse that he was going to eat.

“It should also be pointed out that only Oshiomhole left the venue of the election and that the remaining six panel members and INEC officials remained in the venue till the winner was announced.

“Oshiomhole must answer some questions relating to his conducts, which completely compromised his position as chair of the election panel. Right from the beginning, it was obvious that Oshiomhole was working towards a pre-determined answer, unfortunately for him, the will of our people prevailed.

“Lastly, you cannot abort a baby that has already been born. The APC governorship primary has been concluded in Bayelsa State, a winner has emerged, and the winner is Sylva. We therefore ask our teeming supporters to remain calm and ignore the rumour that a new primary is being scheduled for early next week.”

