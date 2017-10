Former P-Square singer, Paul Okoye has shared beautiful pictures of his twins, Nathan and Nadia Okoye.

The singer recently parted ways with his twin brother, Peter, who together with him formed the P-Square act.

Nathan and Nadia were born in July, 2017 in the United States.

Paul has been happily married to wife, Anita Okoye for about 3 years now.

The Nigerian pop star shared photos of his kids via his Instagram page;

