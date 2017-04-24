Here Are the Hopefuls To Replace Babachir Lawal- Report - The Herald Nigeria

Barely five days after the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, the Presidency is shopping for his replacement.

Two ministers, two senators, and four others are top on the list of those being considered, The Nation reports.

There were indications that the presidency may have foreclosed the return of Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayo Oke, to their offices.

The Nation also reported that the new SGF might assume more roles, as it was during the tenure of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The President is said to be considering a reduction of the workload of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, by devolving more schedules to the new SGF.

The horse-trading to succeed SGF Lawal may have started in earnest.

It was learned that three geopolitical zones may produce the next SGF, depending on the disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The zones are North-East (seeking the retention of the office), the North-Central and the South-East.

But the real battle for the slot is between the North-East and the North-Central.

Those being recommended from the North-Central are Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbe (based on performance in office); Senators George Akume and Barnabas Gemade.

From the Northeast is a yet to be named Minister, a former Ambassador to Botswana, Hajiya Fatima Balla-Abubakar, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Sen. Joel Ikenya, and an architect.

It was learned that the name of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu kept recurring but it was unclear if the Presidency would give the slot to the Southeast less than two years after the exit of former SGF Anyim Pius Anyim.

