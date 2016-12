The President, Muhammadu Buhari has come under heavy criticism from Nigerians on social media over his shoes.

The President who stepped out of late was seen in a Gucci shoe estimated to be worth about $600 (over N223,000).

Nigerians on social media have however submitted their varying degree of reactions to the development.

See comments below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment