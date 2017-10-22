President Robert Mugabe has been removed as a World Health Organization goodwill ambassador after only two days.

The move to install him in the first place was heavily criticised due to Mugabe’s shady past and his suitability for the post was severely questioned.

Speaking on the matter, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “I have listened carefully to all who have expressed their concerns, and heard the different issues that they have raised. It is my aim to build a worldwide movement for global health. This movement must work for everyone and include everyone.”

The appointment was initially made 2 days ago, on October 19, 2017. But it was followed by heavy criticisms by people home and abroad.

