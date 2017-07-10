Top five fruits that has low sugar and must be consumed by everyone

Fruits are some of the healthiest, most nutritious foods for our bodies. They are a unique blend of fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytonutrients and complex carbohydrates.

Along with vegetables, they offer more nutrients pound for pound than any other food group on the market. Those with diabetes or prediabetes may need to avoid some fruits higher in sugar because of the effect it can have on their blood glucose.

Watching your sugar intake is a good idea, but taming your sweet tooth can be an incredibly difficult feat.

While fruit also contains lots of other healthy nutrients, some varieties are higher in sugar than others.some of the fruits with low sugar are:

1. Lemons (and limes)

High in vitamin C, lemons and their lime green counterparts are fairly sour fruits. They don’t contain much sugar (only a gram or two per lemon or lime) and are the perfect addition to a glass of water to help curb your appetite.

The health benefits of lemon include treatment of throat infections, indigestion, constipation, dental problems, fever, internal bleeding, rheumatism, burns, obesity, respiratory disorders, cholera and high blood pressure, while it also benefits your hair and skin.

2. Strawberries

Strawberries are surprisingly low in sugar considering they taste so sweet and delicious. One cup of raw strawberries has about seven grams of sugar, along with over 100 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C.

3. Grapefruit

Another citrus fruit to make the list is grapefruit. While grapefruits certainly don’t taste as sweet as a grape, they make for a great breakfast with only nine grams of sugar in half of a medium-sized grapefruit.

Grapefruits are high in fibre and low in calories, and they contain bioflavonoids and other plant chemicals that protect against serious diseases like cancer, heart disease, and the formation of tumors. Grapefruits increase the body’s metabolic rate, lower insulin levels and give you a feeling of fullness and normality.

It assists the human body in fighting various conditions like fatigue, fever, malaria, diabetes, constipation, indigestion, urinary problems, excess acidity and many more.7.

4.Avocado

Avocados are indeed fruits, and naturally low in sugar. An entire raw avocado only has about one gram of sugar. What avocados do have a lot of are healthy fats, which will help keep you satiated.

Some of its health benefits are that they contain more potassium than bananas, they are loaded With Heart-Healthy Monounsaturated Fatty Acids, fiberCan Lower Cholesterol and Triglyceride Levels and are ricfibre.

5.Watermelon

Watermelons are the iconic summer fruit. They may seem like a treat, but they’re low in sugar. A whole cup of diced up watermelon has under 10 grams of sugar. A bonus of eating watermelon is it’s also a great source of iron.

Many studies have suggested that increasing consumption of plant foods like watermelon decreases the risk of obesity and overall mortality, diabetes, and heart disease.

Other benefits of the watermelon include promoting a healthy complexion and hair, increased energy, and overall lower weight.

