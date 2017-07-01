 Top three cancer causing foods you must stop eating immediately

Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body.

It is also important to know that not all tumors are cancerous; benign tumors do not spread to other parts of the body. Possible signs and symptoms include a lump, abnormal bleeding, prolonged cough, unexplained weight loss and a change in bowel movements.While these symptoms may indicate cancer, they may have other causes.

Many cancers can be prevented by not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, not drinking too much alcohol, eating plenty of vegetables, fruits and whole grains, vaccination against certain infectious diseases, not eating too much processed and red meat, and avoiding too much sunlight exposure

Here is a list of the top three foods that you most likely consume every day that may contain carcinogens or be suspected of causing cancer.

Canned Tomatoes
Most canned food are always a concern as the can is usually lined and the lining is made from a chemical called bisphenol -A, or BPA.

Tomatoes are believed to be exceptionally dangerous due to their high acidity, which seems to cause BPA to leech from the lining of the can into the tomatoes themselves.

It is advisable to eat fresh tomatoes as they are also strong cancer fighting food while you avoid the canned ones.

Processed Meats
Processed meats contain numerous chemicals and preservatives including sodium nitrates which makes them look appealing and fresh.

Some examples of processed meat are hotdogs, bacon, corned beef, bologna, and many others.
The chemicals that are used in making these meats are damaging to the health.

 

Microwave Popcorn
Researchers have shown that microwave popcorn bags are lined with a chemical called perfluoroctanoic acid (PFOA). This acid is linked to infertility in women

Now, let’s talk about the contents. Although every manufacturer uses slightly different ingredients, most of them use soybean oil (a GMO product) as well as various preservatives such as propyl gallate, a chemical that is causes stomach problems and skin rashes.

 

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

